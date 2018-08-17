Enoksen Watches set to take the watch world by storm

Enoksen Watches, a Belfast based company which makes stylish, high quality wristwatches, and which has already enjoyed significant global success in its first few months, officially launched in Belfast last night .

Hans Henrik Enoksen(centre) founder of Enoksen Watches with brand ambassadors international model Bernard Fouquet (left) and former international tennis player Michael Pernfors.

Enoksen Watches is headquartered in Belfast, but harbours ambitious plans to expand its operations into the UK, Europe and beyond. It was founded by Hans Henrik Enoksen – businessman, entrepreneur and most importantly, watch enthusiast.

Enoksen was founded in early 2018 and already the brand has sold watches to customers around the world including Scandinavia, America, France, Luxembourg, Italy and Australia. Additionally, it has secured high profile international ambassadors including French model Bernard Fouquet – known for modelling in global advertising campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, UGG Australia, Ralph Lauren and Clarins; and former international tennis player Mikael Pernfors, both of whom attended last night’s launch.

Founder Hans believes the watches appeal to people because of their simplicity, exceptional performance, authenticity and lack of branding.

He said: “Watches are about purpose, not just status. Our watches are hand-made in Germany, using movements sourced from Japan and Switzerland. We wanted to create watches that stand for outstanding quality and great design at a price that everyone who wants one, can afford.

“Our watches do at least one thing more than just tell time, and we celebrate beauty in utility. That’s why you won’t see a badge on an Enoksen dial. Why compromise performance with a logo that carries a significant cost and an empty promise?”

Enoksen has an ambitious long term strategy of becoming a make of watches that are recognised around the globe.

Hans concluded: ‘We have only been established a few short months and in that time we have not just experienced unprecedented sales, but exciting developments regarding our international brand ambassadors, with more news to be announced soon. We’re optimistic and committed to expanding our operations into the UK, Europe and eventually across the globe, but very proud to be based in Belfast.”

For more information visit www.enoksenwatches.com

