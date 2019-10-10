ECI Energy launch £3m energy services fund

Businesses across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a new three million pound energy services fund aimed at helping them slash overheads and cut their carbon footprint.

Spearheaded by InterTradeIreland supported company, ECI Energy (NI), the initiative will help manufacturing facilities, carparks, freight forwarding, logistics depots or SMEs with large commercial offices to upgrade their old, inefficient lighting to state-of-the-art LED technology at no upfront capital cost.

Funded using capital from ECI Energy, and with support from InterTradeIreland’s Acumen programme, the turnkey service will include new intelligent LED lighting, electrical installation, the removal and compliant recycling of all old light fittings and a five-year comprehensive warranty to ensure the outsourcing of all operational risk back to ECI.

In most cases, the energy savings generated will outweigh the monthly service charge, generating immediate cash flow and Co2 reductions.

Launching the fund, Mark Connolly, Commercial Director at ECI Lighting said: “This is a really exciting, win-win for both companies and the environment. It’s an opportunity for local firms to cut their electricity costs and reduce their carbon emissions – helping accelerate NI’s transition away from old inefficient technologies.

“With the support of InterTradeIreland’s Acumen cross-border sales programme, we are hiring more talented people every month, as well as growing our brand in NI and abroad. InterTradeIreland has played a pivotal role, providing us with the support to pursue new business opportunities, funding to hire a new full-time sales person in Northern Ireland and better knowledge of the cross-border market, which we were able to incorporate into our sales and marketing strategy.”

Speaking about the launch of ECI Lighting’s energy efficiency scheme, Margaret Hearty, InterTradeIreland’s Director of Operations and Programmes (pictured) said: “We are delighted that ECI Lighting has benefited from the support of our Acumen programme in growing their cross-border business and spearheading this important investment initiative. Northern Ireland is a proven ground for ambitious companies, such as ECI Lighting, to realise their potential. Successful firms often use the experience gained in the cross-border market as a gateway to their broader export ambitions.

“InterTradeIreland’s Acumen programme can support firms on both sides of the border grow their sales ambitions, by providing salary support as well as additional help to recruit a sales person to target the local market. Leading to improved profit and productivity, it is an ideal way to enter a new market for the first time and a proven step to exporting off-island.”