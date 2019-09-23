Dundalk North Business Park to be brought to market

A prime industrial development site in Dundalk has been released to the market by commercial real estate agencies CBRE and Property Partners Laurence Gunne. Dundalk North Business Park is on sale by private treaty in lot sizes ranging from two acres to the overall 92 acres.

The site is within close proximity to the M1 motorway and Dundalk’s town centre and is within one hour of both Dublin and Belfast. There is also potential for a new link road which will further enhance the local access to the subject lands.

Sites will be sold on a fully serviced basis with excellent flexibility to cater for various uses and sizes given the significant scale of the subject lands.

The overall business park benefits from a positive planning history with full planning permission in place for approx. 1.3 million sq ft of industrial and logistic type accommodation along with ancillary office accommodation.

Guide pricing will be provided based on specific site sizes and requirements, however, subject-to-site sizes will be in the region of €250,000 per acre.

Lisa McAteer, Director at CBRE Northern Ireland, commented: “Dundalk North Business Park will experience significant interest from both occupiers and developers across the island of Ireland given its location, flexibility and overall scale.

“The development offers excellent flexibility for small and larger scale occupiers who are seeking strategic sites within a well-managed environment.

“We have recently seen an increase in market demand for industrial sites generally, however, Irish border towns such as Dundalk in particular are continuing to benefit from being equidistant between Dublin and Belfast.”

The Dundalk area has witnessed significant industrial investment in recent times with some major recent international announcements including Wuxi Biologics and Wasdell Group. The town is also home to many other large companies such as National Pen, Xerox, PayPal, eBay and Anord Mardix.