Dreams of Nip Tuck: How to Afford Plastic Surgery

No one is born perfect and sometimes having the freedom to tweak our looks can bring us comfort and confidence. In fact, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons discovered that Americans spent nearly $16.5 billion on plastic surgery in 2018.

Cosmic surgery is an elective surgery which means insurance does not cover it. If you’re hoping for a nip tuck, for example, you will have to pay for it with cash, credit or alternative financing. Figuring out your financing can be daunting and we’ve got your back. Here are seven tips on how to afford plastic surgery.

Personal Loans

If you’re desperate for surgery but are unsure how to finance it, a personal loan is handy especially if you can’t fork out a large sudden payment and are seeking plastic surgery financing no credit check. Unsecured loans from the bank have a fixed interest rate with a specified amount of time for repayment.

Before applying for a loan, ensure you are able to pay back a couple hundred dollars or more every month. It’s possible to qualify for a personal loan with lower rates than through a credit card or opt for a medical loan that offers zero-interest financing.

Pros

Compared with other financing choices, unsecured loans are a cheaper alternative to securing cosmetic surgery loans. Even though interest rates can run more than those on credit cards, bank loans have fixed interest rates and time in which to repay.

It’s a great option for those after cosmetic surgery finance bad credit. You can boost your credit score as long as you make on-time payments until the repayment term is finished. Also, unlike credit cards, you aren’t allowed to add more to the balance and dig yourself deeper in debt.

Cons

A personal loan will add to the procedure’s cost because of the interest charges over time. Also, if your credit is less than perfect, you’ll receive an interest rate closer to a credit card’s which varies depending on your creditworthiness.

Medical Credit Cards

This option is a popular way to finance plastic surgery as it’s easy to qualify for and is only used to cover medical expenses. Medical cards are attractive because they are easy to get, come with a 0% promotions and fairly low-interest rates. It’s also prevents overspending as your card only covers medical purposes.

If you do use a medical credit card, make sure you pay for procedures as you go along. It’s tempting to pay for a string of operations upfront but you should only pay for what you can afford to eventually pay off and for the scheduled procedures.

Pros

Medical cards have introductory interest rate offers from six months to two years. There are appealing plastic surgery payment plans such as no interest during the promotional period or a longer payoff period with a reasonable interest rate until the balance is paid.

Cons

The major drawback of Medical credit cards stems from the promotional offer. Be wary of the fine print as it states that if the balance isn’t paid in full by the end of the promotional period, then interest is applied retroactively on the entire balance.

This can be a huge shock for those who are unable to pay off the full balance and end up having to pay extra as a penalty. Also, never miss a payment as you could lose your promotional rate, forcing you to pay at a far higher interest rate. Before committing to a medical card, research it and read the fine print. Avoid paying for multiple procedures upfront and pay as you go.

Doctor’s Payment Plans

Some plastic surgeons provide support with financing for plastic surgery. But many avoid getting financially involved with patients and ask third party financing companies to help.

Pros

You won’t have to pay interest and the payment will not affect your personal credit because they don’t report to any major credit card companies.

Cons

Trouble will arise if you can’t pay your doctor and they will be less likely to follow through with any future procedures. But most surgeons require upfront payment in full before beginning the process.

Savings

A major plus is not having the hassle of securing cosmetic surgery loans. Instead, you can finally put all that money you’ve been squirreling away to good use and treat yourself to a nip tuck.

Pros

Using your own money means no debt or paying interest.

Cons

It’s horrible watching your hard-earned money disappear, especially if it’s saved for emergencies. Having less cash means you’re far more vulnerable if a true emergency comes up.

Gifts

Not everyone wants jewelry and a fancy dinner for their birthday. There are gift certificates available for procedures or fundraisers so family and friends can donate towards your plastic surgery.

Pros

You get your dream present without dipping into your funds. If you’re comfortable asking for plastic surgery as a gift, use a reputable site like GoFundMe where loved ones will feel more secure depositing funds.

Cons

You may be too embarrassed to ask and no one bothers donating.

Home Equity Loan

A Home Equity Loan (or HELOC) takes the equity you’ve collected in your home and converts it to cash.

Pros

Interest depends on current mortgage rates and is likely to be tax-deductible.

Cons

No one wants to lose equity in their home as it’s like starting over the buying process for your house. If disaster strikes and the housing market plummets, you may have to sell your house and face a difficult financial situation. Before taking the plunge, weigh the options before using your home equity to fund your nip tuck.

Now You Know How to Afford Plastic Surgery, Good Luck!

Before you embark on your journey, you must understand how to afford plastic surgery. As long as you continue to pay off your loan in time, you will have no problems. It’s a good idea, though, to decide which procedure to have first before splurging on multiple procedures at once to avoid a financial dilemma. Good luck!

