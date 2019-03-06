Double Victory for Portview as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies

Portview has been crowned as one of Ireland’s Best Managed companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme, in association with Bank of Ireland.

Receiving the platinum award at a gala dinner on 1 March, Portview was praised for its superior business performance and management practices. Portview is the only fit-out contractor this year to continually requalify as a platinum club member in recognition of its sustained commitment to delivering excellence in the last decade.

The platinum award follows a star accreditation from engagement analysts, Best Companies, who named Portview one of the top ten companies to work for in Northern Ireland on the same day as the Deloitte gala.

Simon Campbell, Managing Director of Portview, said: “As a fiercely ambitious company, we are thrilled to be recognized by Deloitte as a Best Managed Company, in addition to being named as a top employer in Northern Ireland. We have an amazing team, who are committed to ensuring we nurture our community while delivering exceptional client experiences through innovative offerings and inspiring leadership.”

The award comes after another year of record growth for Portview, with increased market share in the hospitality, stadia, high-end residential and office sectors thanks to projects for the likes of Harts Group, Wimbledon and Arsenal FC. To meet with the growing demand, employee numbers have also grown by 25% in the last three years with plans of further expansion following a 20% increase in turnover in 2018 to £50m.

Mr Campbell continued: “The secret of our success really boils down to our work ethic and attention to detail. Across all areas of the business, we strive to achieve zero-room-for-improvement in project delivery right from the ground up.

“We offer clients something entirely unique in terms of getting things done right first time, every time. Every decision is driven by our ProZero® ethos, which sets a new benchmark in fit-out excellence by introducing new processes which achieve a high level of standardisation, creativity and innovation in projects.

“Leading brands across a range of sectors are recognising the value of working with our teams to get a significant return on their investment without compromising on quality, deadline or budget. This has presented us with tremendous opportunities and enabled us to stand shoulder to shoulder with other exceptional companies in this year’s Deloitte awards and Best Companies league table.”

Portview is currently recruiting talented individuals to join their award-winning team as part of ambitious plans for expansion in 2019 and beyond.

