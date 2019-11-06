Digital Transformation Launched for Leading Training Provider

Content marketing agency ProfileTree have announced the completion of a successful digital transformation project with Uni Learning, a company specialising in the provision of top fitness qualifications and modern learning materials.

With professional links to hundreds of gyms and fitness centres across the UK and Ireland, Uni Learning has established itself as one of the country’s leading Accredited Training Providers. Equipped with cutting-edge learning materials and experienced tuition staff, the firm were well positioned to achieve ultimate success.

In order to bring Uni Learning’s established success to new heights, ProfileTree assisted the company in creating a cohesive digital strategy and online presence. With consultations identifying several opportunities for digital transformation for improvement, designers, developers and video producers and ProfileTree came together to offer a multi-faceted approach to content marketing.

Following consultations with Uni Learning, it was quickly established that the design and development of a robust, secure and visually appealing website represented an essential step in the continuation of their success. ProfileTree set about designing and developing a website which would act as a sleek digital showcase for the business and its diverse range of services.

This included individual and unique pages promoting the client’s story, as well information on courses, massage services and payment options. Also included within the company’s fresh digital strategy was a series of blogs engineered to boost credibility, engagement and sales conversions.

A video speaks a thousand words. That’s why ProfileTree were proud to produce expertly- shot and edited footage, highlighting Uni Learning’s services, staff and corporate journey.

Following a handover of digital assets, ProfileTree provided Uni Learning with an expert web hosting service, ensuring functionality and security in their website both in the present and into the future.

Speaking following the completion of the project, ProfileTree founder and CEO Ciaran Connolly praised the value of content marketing: “At ProfileTree, we were delighted to steer a digital transform project for the team at Uni Learning. We were proud to deliver services to a company involved in such positive work, and we believe that this project demonstrates that content marketing offers benefits to businesses across a range of sectors, including modern learning. We wish Uni Learning the very best of luck in the future and look forward to continuing our work together going forward.”

