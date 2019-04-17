DELI-LITES awarded AA Food Safety rating

Northern Ireland food-to-go company, DELI-LITES Ireland, has earned the coveted AA Food Safety Rating certification from the British Retail Consortium, an accreditation body for Global Food Safety Initiative certifications. It’s the fourth consecutive year the firm has achieved the highest achievable BRC standard.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Brian Reid, said: “We have always been serious about food safety and quality and consider it as part of the company culture. We’re exceptionally proud to be one of only a few food companies in Northern Ireland to achieve this platinum standard, AA accreditation. The entire team works hard to reach these standards and as a company we’re committed to supporting them by continuously focusing on employee development and training.

“BRC provides the industry-wide benchmark for food safety and quality and its basic standard is fast becoming a minimum requirement for major retailers. Level ‘AA’ is the pinnacle for us to achieve and is testimony to the efficiency of our systems and processes and our attention to detail.

“The recognition from accreditations such as these are also an important tool in demonstrating our exceptional food safety and hygiene standards to our customers, which ensures we can build strong client relationships, delivering the best quality food as a trusted partner.”

The AA Food Safety Rating was introduced by the BRC in 2015 to recognise exceptional safety practices, distribution centre cleanliness and employee training.

As part of the multi-day audit, BRC inspectors examined key aspects of DELI-LITES safety programmes, including cleaning and sanitation, pest control, maintenance, personal hygiene, staff training, supplier control, receiving, shipping and storage, waste management, traceability and more.

DELI-LITES Ireland was founded by Brian and Jackie Reid in 1999 and is based outside Warrenpoint, employing over 250 people. The business produces around 15m hand-made sandwiches, wraps and salads annually and distributes across Ireland. Its customers include major retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Debenhams, Boots and Applegreen, as well as local food service companies.