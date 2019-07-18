Deadline looming for Four Star Pizza’s ‘Star Nation’ competition

Aspiring songwriters and musicians across the country have less than two weeks left to enter Four Star Pizza’s ‘Star Nation’ competition – all-Ireland competition to win €3,000 of music gear, a recording session in one of Ireland’s most famous studios and a chance to play a showcase gig at a top Irish venue.

Four Star Pizza’s ‘Star Nation’ is calling on musicians across the four provinces to submit one original song by Wednesday July 31 for a unique opportunity to grab themselves a slice of success, increase their profile, and win some very tasty prizes including:

€3,000 of musical equipment from leading music store MusicMaker in Dublin, described by Glen Hansard as ‘a vital artery in the Dublin rock scene’ with visitors over the years including the likes of U2, Blondie, Muse, Fun Loving Criminals, Manic Street Preachers and The National.

A one-day recording session at the renowned Windmill Lane Recording Studios, famous for clients such as David Bowie, Lady Gaga, U2, Van Morrison, Kylie Minogue, Depeche Mode, The Rolling Stones, New Order, The Spice Girls, Kodaline and Snow Patrol… to name but a few.

A chance to perform live at the final showcase gig in Whelan's, one of Dublin's best known live venues which has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Nick Cave, Arctic Monkeys, Jeff Buckley, Hozier, Mumford & Sons, Damien Rice, Christy Moore, The Corrs and The Frames.

“The competition is open to all genres of music and offers local artists and bands a wonderful opportunity to have their music heard by lots of people, and to win some amazing prizes,” said Four Star Pizza Communications Executive Christina Hamilton.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the number of phenomenal entries we’ve already received from local songwriters and musicians, so whether you’re a solo singer or play in a band, a rapper, a potential rock star or country legend, we would encourage you to get writing and send us your songs before July 31. We can’t wait to hear them.

“Ireland has always been a great breeding ground for musical talent, and for a relatively small population, we have produced some of the biggest musicians in the world, from U2 and Thin Lizzy, to Van Morrison and Snow Patrol, to Westlife and Boyzone… to mention but a few.

“The music industry is a tough one to break into with a number of obstacles facing aspiring musicians. By teaming up with MusicMaker, Windmill Lane and Miller to create ‘Star Nation’, we hope to find Ireland’s best undiscovered songwriters and performers, and give them the equipment, recognition and platform they deserve” concluded Christina.

How to enter Four Star Pizza’s ‘Star Nation’ competition

‘Star Nation’is free to enter and musicians can submit their track to Four Star Pizzaonline before the closing date of Wednesday July 31, 2019.

All entries must be completely original compositions and only one song per artist can be submitted. Entrants must be over 18, resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and willing to participate in promotional activity if selected.

A judging panel including representatives from Four Star Pizza, MusicMaker and Windmill Lane will select a winner from each province, with all four provincial winners receiving a day’s recording at Windmill Lane and a chance to play at the grand final showcase event in Whelan’s – where the overall winner will be revealed and pick up a further voucher for €3,000 of musical equipment.

Full details on how to enter along with terms and conditions for entry, which must be read and agreed, can be found at www.fourstarpizza.co.uk/star-nation.