David Elliott joins Lanyon Communications

Belfast corporate communications firm Lanyon Communications has announced the appointment of business journalist David Elliott as Senior Client Director.

In its third new hire in the past three months, the former editor of Ulster Business magazine has joined the firm at the start of what it says will be a year of “significant growth and investment”.

Based in the city’s Queen’s Quarter, Lanyon Communications was established by Katie Doran and Jonathan Ireland in December 2014 and specialises in corporate communications, strategic business consultancy and investor relations.

Prior to Ulster Business, David Elliott was Group Business Editor of The Belfast Telegraph, an editor at Dow Jones Newswires and wrote for The Wall Street Journal in London. He will work as part of Lanyon Communications’ team of seven to service its growing portfolio of high-profile clients across a range of sectors – including commercial property, law, finance, fintech, utilities and local councils.

Katie Doran, Founding Partner, Lanyon Communications commented: “David’s appointment forms an important part of our ambitious growth strategy for 2018, which will be underpinned by a significant level of investment across all aspects of the business.

“We are confident that his commercial insight and wealth of experience gained over many years as a highly-respected business journalist – together with his knowledge and experience of the agrifood sector – will prove hugely beneficial in our work with clients to establish, build and protect their reputations.”

Founding Partner Jonathan Ireland continued: “Now in our fourth year in business, we have firmly established ourselves as a market leader in our industry in Northern Ireland. Our growth in recent months and anticipated continued expansion comes in response to a growing demand for our service.

“This year, we will continue working closely with our clients to help them prepare for the challenges and opportunities that the post-Brexit business environment will bring, locally and internationally. By investing in both their internal and external messaging and market proposition now, Northern Ireland companies will reap the rewards in the long term.”

Commenting on his appointment, David Elliott said: “The chance to join Lanyon Communications at this exciting time in the firm’s growth is one which I relish. With a roster of blue-chip companies and a consultative approach to communications, it stands out as a leader in its field and I look forward to becoming part of the Lanyon team.”

