Cunningham Coates Raise 500 Hours Of Care For NI Hospice

Cunningham Coates, Belfast’s longest standing investment management firm, has raised £17,500 for Northern Ireland Hospice – that’s enough money to run the entire hospice facility for 500 hours of full time care.

The Investment Management and Financial Planning specialist has been working with the team at Northern Ireland Hospice, the charity which specialises in providing palliative care for local people, for two years, across a series of fundraising initiatives. Amongst the activities, Cunningham Coates sponsored The Grand Night Out Gala Ball at The Culloden with celebrity guest Pamela Ballentine and The HeART of Hope art exhibition at The Crescent Art Centre where top local artists such as Colin Davidson, Lisa Ballard and Terry Bradley donated pieces to be auctioned off – raising an additional £30k for the Hospice.

The team at Cunningham Coates also created a book on the history of Belfast, with all profits going directly to the charity. The publication, entitled ‘An Enduring Investment Thread’, written by local author Paul Clements is mapped against the economic backdrop of Belfast. It mirrors the commercial journey both the business and the city have been on since the success of the linen and cotton industries in the 1800s, throughout the golden age of shipbuilding and into the digital era.

Cunningham Coates Associate Director Ryan Cornett comments: “The Northern Ireland Hospice is a vital local charity doing life changing work within our community. It was important for us to work closely with the NI Hospice team on these projects to support their fundraising drive. We’re delighted at the total raised – we know the Hospice will put it to great use here in Northern Ireland.”

Cunningham Coates is part of the Smith & Williamson group, has approximately 40 members of staff in Belfast and recently strengthened its offering by adding to an experienced Financial Planning team – ensuring clients continue to get access to the very best support, across a broad range of services.

Sheila Duffy, Head of Fundraising and Engagement at Northern Ireland Hospice comments: “Cunningham Coates has been a delight to work with over the past two years. They continuously devised new and creative ways for their employees to raise money and support Northern Ireland Hospice. In particular their 175th Anniversary book was a huge success and we cannot thank them enough for sponsoring the ‘HeArt of Hope’ art exhibition and our ‘Grand Night Out’ Gala. It is because of donors like Cunningham Coates that we are able to support infants, children, adults and their families throughout Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice currently cares for over 300 children and their families each year. The staggering fact is that there are over 1,000 children with life-threatening conditions in Northern Ireland and therefore capacity to support these families must increase. To find out how you can help visit www.nihospice.org