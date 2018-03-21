Cunningham Coates Celebrates 175 Years in Business

One of Belfast’s longest standing investment management firms, Cunningham Coates, has announced plans to mark 175 years in business with a series of celebratory events and the launch of a commemorative book, written by local author Paul Clements.

The firm was established by current Partner Jonathan Cunningham’s great-great-grandfather, Josias Cunningham, in 1843 and has been a constant presence in the city ever since. For generations Cunningham Coates has worked with its clients on their long term investment management requirements.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the company will unveil ‘An Enduring Investment Thread’, a publication that reflects on the history of the business, mapped against the economic backdrop of Belfast. The format mirrors the commercial journey both the business and the city have been on since the success of the linen and cotton industries in the 1800s, throughout the golden age of shipbuilding and into the digital era.

Other events scheduled for 2018 will include the continuation of informative seminars tailored towards topical events within the industry, as well as celebratory events to mark the 175th anniversary.

Jonathan Cunningham said: “For the best part of two centuries, Cunningham Coates has been trusted to manage our clients’ investments and help them work towards their long term financial goals through our bespoke approach.”

“We pride ourselves on building relationships and aim to achieve the best results for our clients. 2018 is a milestone year from a historical perspective, however we always look forward and our team constantly strives to underpin our reputation as a leading investment management firm.”

The company, which is part of the Smith & Williamson group, currently employs around 40 members of staff in Belfast and has recently further strengthened its offering through the recruitment of experienced Financial Planner, Craig Routledge.

Jonathan concluded: “We are pleased that Craig’s appointment will enable us to enhance the service we provide to our clients in a rapidly evolving industry landscape. We look forward to continuing to offer leading investment management and advice in 2018 and beyond.”

