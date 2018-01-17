Countdown to GDPR. Are you Ready?

By now, every organisation is bound to be aware of the looming GDPR deadline of 25th May.

Most likely, organisations will also be aware of the penalties of up to €20m or 4% of turnover for non-compliance.

But do you know what your organisations responsibilities are and what to do about these?

There are many elements to be implemented to gain GDPR compliance. For example:

Protect data against accidental loss, destruction or damage

Limit data access to only those required to process it

Provide data to individuals, free of charge as a result of Subject Access Requests

Erase all data you hold on individuals if they exercise their Right to be Forgotten

Implement technical and organisational measures to show that data protection has been considered and integrated into your processing activities

If you aren’t GDPR ready, you must act now to avoid the penalties and damaged reputation.

Help from the Experts

P2V Systems is a Microsoft Global Award Winner for our Cloud Solutions and an ISO 27001 accredited supplier. This means we are experts in managing data storage and security, two critical areas for achieving GDPR compliance.

Let P2V Systems guide you on your path to compliance in 3 steps:

Demystify – An on-site assessment to review your systems and processes. You will receive a detailed report with expert recommendations on the changes you need to make to comply with the GDPR. Contact us for more info.

Clarify – Attend one of our informative half-day workshops in Belfast to discover all you need to know to ensure you are ready for the deadline. Spaces are filling up fast so register your interest now.

Comply – The ability to both attain and demonstrate compliance are two key areas of GDPR. Designed in collaboration with Microsoft and Legal experts, our online self-guided GDPR training for employees and managers will teach you how to achieve this. Request more information.

Don’t be overwhelmed by GDPR. But if you haven’t started planning, you need to act now. Contact P2V Systems today to get some friendly and helpful advice from our experts on what your next steps should be.

Call us on +44 (0) 28 92 528 528 or email [email protected].

For more information on GDPR, click here.

