Connect with Digital Influencers at Free Business Workshop

Brands wanting to improve interaction with digital influencers can get expert advice at a free workshop in Belfast this week.

The free event, How to Engage with the Influencer Generation, is on Wednesday 16 October, and is targeted at companies and professionals who want to get a better understanding of digital influencers and how best to connect with them to improve brand awareness.

Organised by Airtight Influencers, a division of Belfast based social media management agency, Airtight Creative, the workshop will also offer practical tips and advice on how to tap into this global industry forecast to be worth £8 billion by 2020.

Managing Director of Airtight Creative, Craig Blaney said, “Social influencer advertising is big business in which the top vloggers, bloggers and instagrammers can command five-figure sums from brands in exchange for product endorsements. Our agency offers a transparent platform that connects bloggers to businesses who are willing to pay to use their digital channels to increase awareness of a product or service.

“We have decided to run the workshop as we have been inundated with queries from local businesses that don’t understand the different opportunities available through digital influencers, don’t know who to contact or don’t know what is a fair rate to pay for product placement. We hope to demystify this new form of marketing as well as providing a service that connects them to the hot new social media influencers on our books.