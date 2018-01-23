Connect Telecom purcheses Think Group: VIDEO REPORT

Belfast based Connect Telecom has announced that it has acquired the Lewes-based Think Group for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2004, Think Group is one of the leading suppliers of business communications services in the south-east of England and employs 18 staff.

Connect Telecom is now ranked as one of the fastest growing business communications companies in the UK, the Think Group deal is the seventh by Connect Telecom in the last 18 months, taking its total Vodafone connections across the UK and Ireland to over 70,000.

Connect Telecom which delivers fixed line, mobile, broadband and cloud services for businesses, was named 2017 Vodafone One Net Business (ONB) Partner of the Year for the second time.

With 100 employees, Connect Telecom now serves businesses across the UK with offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Carlisle, Manchester, Dunstable, Lewes and London, in addition to its Belfast headquarters.

Since purchasing Connect Telecom in 2015, Scott Ritchie, Chief Executive Officer, Connect Telecom Holdings, has quadrupled the business base and expects significant expansion in 2018. He said:

“We have a continuing and ambitious growth strategy and I expect our revenues and customer base to continue in an upward trajectory throughout this year.

“Think Group was an obvious acquisition target for Connect as we share many values, not least placing our customers first in presenting an unrivalled level of service and access to cutting edge technology that unifies business communications.

“As a Total Communications Partner, the highest Vodafone accreditation, Connect is delighted to welcome Think Group to the Connect family and help us play our part in continuing to expand the business.

Think Group’s 18 staff including Managing Director, Damon Newbold, will transfer to Connect Telecom.

Damon Newbold said: “Connect Telecom has shaken the UK telecoms market over the last year and I share Scott’s vision for the future, not only as a partner, but in the complete business technology offering we can now provide our customers.

“This is extremely important as we aim to support the development and growth of local businesses by providing intelligent and unified communications solutions.

“The business will continue to operate as usual and communication with existing Account Managers will remain for our customers who will be advised of the greater choice of Vodafone products and services now available to them.

“This is a tremendously positive step and we are very excited about the opportunities that working together will present.”

Scott Ritchie continued: “The coming together of two strong players in the market ultimately enhances the offering to Vodafone business customers.

“As a Vodafone Total Communications Partner, Connect Telecom benefits from access to offers and training which is fantastic news for Think Group’s valued customers and staff.”

Aleric Turtle of MTB Solicitors acted on behalf of Connect Telecoms during the purchase, which was part-financed by Danske Bank.

Ian Beatty, Business Acquisition Manager at Danske Bank said: “This acquisition and the funding support from Danske Bank is the latest chapter in a long-standing relationship between the bank and Connect Telecom.

“Connect Telecom has a detailed growth strategy and Danske Bank is pleased to continue its support for the company as it expands its operations across the UK.”

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles