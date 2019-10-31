Commercial property demand drop says Commercial Market Survey

Demand from occupiers dropped in the Northern Ireland commercial property market during the third quarter of 2019, largely driven by an increasingly challenging retail landscape, according to the latest RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and Ulster Bank Commercial Market Survey.

The net balance for overall occupier demand in Northern Ireland was -11 percent, meaning that 11 per cent more respondents said that occupier demand fell than those who said it rose.

Although demand for industrial space continues to increase (according to a net balance of +12 percent of respondents), the intensity of requirement is easing further after Q2 first saw Brexit-induced manufacturing stockpiling begin to fall back.

In terms of the retail sector, surveyors reported that occupier demand for retail space continued to drop at a significant rate, as prospects for the high street look progressively challenging. Indeed, the net balance of -61 percent for retail occupier demand is the lowest since 2008.

Demand for office space continues on an upward trajectory, but at a slower rate than at the beginning of the year. With the availability of office space increasing according to respondents, the longstanding issue in the Northern Ireland marketplace of not enough supply to meet the demand appears to be easing.

The outlook for the commercial market appears subdued, albeit with variation at a sector level. The near-term expectation is that overall rents will fall; at sector level, surveyors anticipate industrial and retail rents to decline but that office rents will be flat.

Anecdotally, surveyors have reflected on the local political stalemate combined with Brexit uncertainty as having a negative impact on the market. Concerns were raised regarding the effects of Brexit on foreign investment and relocation of EU and international firms.

Indeed, with regard to the investment market, surveyors reported a slowdown in both domestic and foreign investment enquiries overall. However, interest peaked amongst potential domestic investors with regards to industrial space. Retail continues to remain in a downturn although at a slower rate than in previous quarters.

As a result, the forecast for capital values in the three months ahead is muted, with only the office sector expected to experience any incline.

Brian Henning, chair of RICS in Northern Ireland, said: “Overall, the findings reflect a subdued commercial property market in Northern Ireland for Q3. This is primarily due to an increasingly challenging environment for the retail sector, but in others may be due to the quarter having seen hesitation due to political uncertainty and anticipation of a potential no-deal Brexit. The fact that capital value expectations are still positive suggests a relatively soft landing for the commercial real estate sector is anticipated overall.”

Gary Barr, Relationship Director, Commercial Real Estate, Ulster Bank said: Some potential occupiers and investors appeared to be taking a wait-and-see approach during Q3 when there was considerable uncertainty in the wider economy. Deals are continuing to be done though by a range of buyers for good assets. Retail aside, when the political picture becomes clearer in the new year, occupier and investor demand in the office and industrial sectors may well start to recover.”

The main findings of the Commercial Market Survey