A star-studded comedy line-up featuring women such as Alison Spittle, Nuala McKeever, Ursula Burns, Mary Flanigan, Julie Jay, Kelly Maria and more is to take place in Belfast later this month in Aid of the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group.

The event at the Black Box in Belfast on April 22 is in aid of the recently set up Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group.

Organised in the wake of the recent high profile court case the evening has been organised by comedian Christian Talbot who has been instrumental in pulling together the line-up.

“We need support and help for those who have been raped,” said Christian, adding: “This night at the Black Box is a step not only to raise funds, but to raise awareness after so many weeks of disappointing headlines.”

Tina Calder, facilitator of the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group said: “Following the recent high profiled trial it was brought to my attention the number of people who wanted to explore the possibility of re-introducing rape crisis services to Belfast and Northern Ireland. Having previously been on the board of directors and having a close connection with the former counsellors I set up an action group to explore the possibility of being able to train new counsellors.”

Of the Comedy Night in aid of the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group, Tina added: “Thanks to people like Christian Talbot and all the comedians involved in this event at the Black Box we believe that we should be able to commence a rape crisis counsellor training programme before the end of 2018 with a service, in some shape or form, being available in early 2019 if not before.”

All proceeds of the event are going to the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group www.facebook.com/groups/156053665053339

Tickets are £10 and available from www.tinyurl.com/RCAGcomedynight

ARTIST PROFILES

Christian Talbot has a string of accolades for his stand-up routines – even if he claims to be “sh**e at being Irish”. And, that was just one of his shows that he has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Alison Spittle is an award-winning writer and comedian. She is the creator and star of the television series Nowhere Fast, which recently aired on RTÉ2 to great critical acclaim.

Nuala McKeever writes for TV; performs in her own plays and other people’s; commenting on news and current affairs and occasionally, standing up for a good cause.

Mary Flanigan has been making a name for herself in the comedy circuit across the

U.K. and Ireland. She has supported Colin Murphy on tour. She was a semi-finalist in the Funny Women 2016 awards, has been featured on BBC Radio Ulster, and has written for BBC NI.

Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and comedienne Ursula Burns happens to be the most Dangerous Harpist in the World, having played everywhere from burning fire escapes to the Royal Albert Hall and released five solo albums.

Julie Jay is the winner of Forbidden Fruit Comedy Search 2017 and Regional Finalist of ‘Funny Women’ 2018. She is one of the most exciting new voices on the Irish comedy scene, her on-stage warmth accompanied by a sizeable side dish of self-deprecation.

Kelly Maria is a nightmare in leopard print, she is sassy, brassy and disarmingly honest. She’s been performing at pubs nationwide since a very young age, regardless of whether or not she’s actually been asked to.

Category: Other Articles