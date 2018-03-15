Co-Innovate Workshop – Places Still Available €16.6 million of funding available for local businesses

The Co-Innovate programme, which is supported by the European Union’s INTERREG VA programme, managed by the Special EU programmes Body, is hosting a FREE special innovation workshop for the life and health sciences sector on 23 March in Dungannon Enterprise Centre.

With limited remaining places available, SMEs and micro-businesses across the island are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of the tailored workshop that will help to identify opportunities for business growth.

The €16.6 million Co-Innovate programme is designed to support the development of innovation capabilities of SMEs, provide expert advice and support cross-border collaborative research and innovation projects, both in terms of business-to-business links and academic partnerships. It brings together the regions’ key development agencies and is led by cross-border body, InterTradeIreland, in partnership with Enterprise Northern Ireland, East Border Region, local Enterprise offices in the border region, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Neil Ryan, Co-Innovate programme director (pictured), said: “I would encourage companies within the life and sciences sector to apply for a place at the upcoming free workshop, which will focus on nurturing ideas and growing success. The event will demystify innovation and identify practices for its successful implementation, with a focus on developing potential projects and collaboration opportunities.

“Delegates will learn about the main research opportunities within the life and health science sector, engage in group discussions in relation to these, identify potential project partners and learn about additional support available; all extremely valuable incentives for life and sciences businesses which are aiming to collaborate and grow.”

Companies can register to attend by emailing [email protected] or visit the website www.co-innovateprogramme.eu/ci/register-interest/.

Category: Other Articles