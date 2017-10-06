Cleaver Fulton Rankin team will fight defamation, IP and data protection issues

Michael King, Lorraine Keown, Fergal Maguire, Alan McAlister, Rachael Gamble and Michael Black, Cleaver Fulton Rankin

Belfast law firm, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, has launched a new Brand Protection team to fight defamation, IP and data protections issues for its clients.

The move comes just months after it became the first commercial law firm to establish a designated cyber risk unit.

The new team will be headed up by experienced defamation lawyer, Alan McAlister who will be supported by fellow directors, Fergal Maguire and Michael King.

According to Alan McAlister the team has been set up in response to growing client demand for reputation protection, driven largely by the increasing proliferation of online platforms.

“For many years we have provided advice on Intellectual Property, Data Protection and Defamation, but with increasing levels of online activity it is clear people’s reputations and data are at greater risk than ever.

“Our designated team has in-depth experience of all aspects of personal and corporate brand reputation protection and we believe this a service that is crucial in today’s fast-moving world where reputations can take years to build and can be negatively impacted in a click.”

Alan McAlister continued: “This new initiative is part of our ongoing strategic development as a practice aimed at providing market-leading range of support to our commercial and private client base, especially given the challenges on the horizon as a result of Brexit.”

