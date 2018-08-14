Clanmil Housing Group apppoints Joy Scott as Chair

The Clanmil Housing Group, one of Northern Ireland’s leading Housing Associations, has announced the appointment of Joy Scott as its Chair.

Joy, who has been a member of the Clanmil Board since 2012 and Vice Chair since 2014, has taken the top role at the Association, which provides almost 5,000 high quality social and affordable homes throughout Northern Ireland for families and older people.

Having worked for 30 years as a solicitor in the fields of property, not-for-profit organisations and banking, Joy is set to lead Clanmil through an ambitious three-year strategy focusing on growth, value for money and building strong neighbourhoods.

Announcing Joy’s appointment Clare McCarty, Group Chief Executive at Clanmil, said: “With high waiting lists for homes and recent changes to the welfare system many people are struggling more than ever to find a home and make ends meet. As well as providing great homes, our focus is on helping the people who live in those homes to thrive.

“Joy has brought invaluable experience and insight to our Board that has helped us frame our strategic direction and I am very much looking forward to working with her as Chair to achieve Clanmil’s social purpose.”

Over the next three years, Clanmil plans to provide a further 1,200 much needed high-quality homes, as well as delivering on a strong commitment to engage with communities and a focus on services that customers need and value, while putting systems in place to help achieve this.

Joy said; “I am looking forward to taking on this new role leading Clanmil through an exciting and challenging period of growth and change. It is my commitment that the Association will continue to work hard to make a difference in the lives of people living in Northern Ireland.

“I have no doubt that the year ahead will bring many challenges and risks but I am confident that with a strong Board, robust governance and the talented and committed people who work for Clanmil we will continue to deliver, as well as finding new opportunities and better ways of working.

“I am very aware in taking on this leadership role that many people depend on Clanmil for homes, services and wider community support. I am committed to continuing to build on Clanmil’s significant track record – providing more homes, extending the reach of our services and increasing effective partnerships and strategic alliances.”

Joy takes over as Chair from Steve Amos. During Steve’s four year tenure, Clanmil achieved significant growth, increasing the number of homes it provides from 3,500 to 4,600 homes, expanding its activities to include community development and investing £26m in ensuring its homes remain attractive to live in.

Category: Other Articles