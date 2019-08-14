Home » Other Articles » Choose Postgraduate Study at Ulster University

Choose Postgraduate Study at Ulster University

Postgraduate study.

At Ulster University, we recognise that flexibility is important when considering Postgraduate study. We have four campuses and we offer a range of study modes including full and part-time, eLearning or blended study, and a variety of postgraduate opportunities – we’re currently running more than 250 courses across our all our key subject areas.

We also deliver a range of course types and awards including short courses, postgraduate certificate, postgraduate diploma and Masters degrees, giving you greater flexibility and choice over your learning journey. For more information www.ulster.ac.uk/PG-event

