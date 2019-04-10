Choice Housing Unveil New Look for Westbridge House

Choice Housing has unveiled an impressive £200,000 renovation of their Westbridge House sheltered living scheme based in Enniskillen.

Opened in 1984, the scheme comprises 30 self-contained apartments. It’s a convenient location for residents within stone’s throw from essential, local amenities including; shops, a library and medical facilities, which are all, linked by main public transport.

Prior to work commencing in August 2018, residents were given the opportunity to meet with contractors to discuss the work. The project involved the refurbishment of communal areas including kitchen, laundry, hairdressers, staff hub, new windows to enhance the views from the lounge area over the river, various fire safety upgrades and new fire doors.

Hazel Bell, Chair of Choice Housing said: “We are thrilled that everyone has joined us today for the unveiling of the refurb. This is an exciting chapter for Westbridge House. The residents are at the heart of this scheme, it was so important for us at Choice to ensure that their voices were heard throughout this entire process.

“This project is part of our ongoing commitment to provide top quality housing to people in Enniskillen and the surrounding area. We will continue to provide long term housing solutions across the region and this project is testament to that.”

The project undertaken by contractor OMEGA, Choice Building Surveyor Sean McGoldrick completed the design and technical requirements along with project management duties.