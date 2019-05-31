Charles Hurst Jeep Launches New Fleet Service in Belfast

Charles Hurst Jeep has launched a new fleet service in Belfast, offering business customers the chance to make every day an adventure with its exciting range of Jeep models.

The new Jeep range was officially unveiled at a recent launch event at their Boucher Road showroom in Belfast. Guests at the event included members of the fleet and financial industries keen to get a glimpse of the new range which includes the Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Nigel Stronge, Jeep Franchise Manager, said; “Over the years, Jeep has seen a rise in interest and demand in their innovative fleet. The Jeep brand and our customer numbers have grown from strength to strength in the retail market. We’re confident Jeep can replicate this success within the fleet market.

“We’ve noticed the business owner profile over the years has become more unique and distinguished. We have the product to not only match but enhance this identity. Jeep drivers have a distinct customer profile; people who think outside the box drive Jeep, people with confident and unique identities drive Jeep, adventurers drive Jeep.”

Heading up the new Jeep fleet division is Terry Murray, Jeep Fleet Sales Manager. Terry has been operating in the Fleet sector for over 15 years and works closely with a large number of Northern Ireland businesses.

“It’s my goal to ensure the product selection is absolutely right for our customers and they receive the support they need to ensure their fleets are well maintained. The Jeep focus in bringing the fleet offering to market is to ensure our business partners feel confident, empowered and unique. We want to join forces with organisations that share our love for freedom and adventure”, said Terry.