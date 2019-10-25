Charles Hurst branches out with new Belfast Bolt Cafe

Charles Hurst Group is opening Bolt Cafe, a new 80-seat café and restaurant at its Boucher Road site in Belfast later this month following a £300,000 investment.

The new Bolt Cafe has also awarded Hospitality Belfast, a joint venture between Mount Charles and Yellow Door, the contract to run the new facility, creating up to 30 jobs.

Located adjacent to the new £8 million Jaguar Land Rover luxury showroom which opened last year, the distinctive New York-style café – complete with high ceilings, steel beams and exposed brickwork – will cater for customers and visitors and almost 1,000 Charles Hurst staff on site.

More than 40 dedicated parking spaces have been allocated to the site which is easily accessible via the Lisburn and Boucher Roads.

Charles Hurst Group Operations Director, Colin McNab, said: “The new café-restaurant is part of a long-considered idea to create an outstanding high-quality hospitality experience at our Belfast base. We’re also really delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to visit BOLT at any time of the day to meet, work, relax and enjoy.

“Working with Hospitality Belfast, we’ve created a unique, quality hospitality experience and I’m excited about the positive benefits it will provide to Charles Hurst and the wider area.”

Gavin Annon, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mount Charles, said: “We’re excited with the opening of BOLT restaurant, providing a modern, casual dining experience and serving the finest locally sourced coffee, by our trained barista team.

“Our focus will be on championing local producers and suppliers and we are certain that with such a wide range of businesses and shops located nearby, BOLT will be the perfect spot to relax and unwind.”

The Boucher Road site is headquarters to Charles Hurst Group in Northern Ireland and at more than 30 acres in size is the largest automotive retail park in Europe.

Mount Charles currently employs 2,500 staff and services over 400 clients across the UK and Ireland.