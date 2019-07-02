Changes of personnel announced at TODD Architects

Daragh Coleman, along with fellow TODD Architects employees, Jim Mulholland and Andrew Murray, has purchased equity from existing directors Peter Minnis and Paul Crowe, both of whom are staying on in the business in an executive capacity to provide strategic direction and remain as major shareholders.

Daragh Coleman, Director

This promotion and opportunity to invest in the practice recognises the significant contribution that Daragh, Andrew, and Jim have made to the firm’s growth and success in recent years enabling TODD Architect’s to maintain and strengthen its market position as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading architecture firms.

Daragh joined TODD Architects in 2001, becoming an Associate in 2012. He has worked across various sectors in his time with TODD and been directly involved with many award-winning buildings including PRONI and Titanic Belfast.

Jim Mulholland, Director

Jim has been an Associate with TODD Architects since April 2015, prior to which he worked with Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects, Ferguson Wheeler & Associates and Aedas.

Michael Edwards, Director of Finance and Operations

Michael Edwards has been appointed Director of Finance and Operations at TODD Architects. He has gained extensive experience over the past 20 years within the construction industry, having held positions with Lagan Construction, H&J Martin and Mascott Construction.

Andrew Murray, Director

Andrew began his career with TODD Architects in 2001.