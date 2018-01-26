Celebrating brilliance, the Belfast Business Awards 2018 is opened for entries

Pete Snodden, compere for the event is pictured alongside Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade & Commerce and Paul McClurg, Lead Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK.

Following a prestigious event held at Café Parisien, the 2018 Belfast Business Awards were officially launched and opened for entry.

Sponsors, local dignitaries and more than 100 key members of the business community came together to launch the highly coveted, annual awards which are firmly established as a benchmark for excellence in today’s competitive business environment.

Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, the awards are hosted by Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce and have become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

Speaking at the event, Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “I am proud to stand here as President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce to launch the 2018 Belfast Business Awards which celebrate the very best businesses in our capital city.

“We have an even bigger and better ceremony planned this year with 21 award categories ranging from retail, hospitality, digital marketing, sustainability, family owned to growth and individual awards, as well as our two new categories; Small Business Coach /Mentor of the Year, and Best Technology based business.

“By entering the Belfast Business Awards you are reminding and rewarding your staff and your customers, both new and old of the effort and the excellence that you as a business contribute to the economy of Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“If you are fortunate enough to be a winner it gives your business such a fantastic platform to promote the business as well as a creating great feeling throughout the company which not only motivates your team but attracts new custom.

“This year’s event will be held in the iconic and spectacular, St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, on Friday 27th April, and will truly showcase the excellence in business that this city represents.

“And of course, the Awards wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic sponsors, 20 in total, who these awards would simply not happen without.

“Special thanks goes to Bank of Ireland UK as our principal sponsor who have been behind us from the very start, and their commitment and support which they have shown has been invaluable.”

Michelle concluded, “We would like to encourage as many businesses to enter as possible to celebrate and mark their achievements. Entry is free and accessible from www.belfastchamber.com.”

Mark O’Brien, Senior Branch Manager BCB Bank of Ireland UK, commented: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to be principal sponsor for The Belfast Business Awards for the fourth year running.

“This shows our commitment, our pride and our dedication not only for these awards but for business in general in Northern Ireland.

“The awards are an excellent opportunity for businesses to shine and to showcase just what they can do with their talent, creativity and dedication to being the very best, able to compete with a global audience.”

Mark concluded: “We look forward to every stage of the 2018 awards and working closely with the Chamber to support this fantastic event.”

The Belfast Business Awards will take place on Friday 27th April at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast. If you are interested in entering the Belfast Business Awards visit www.belfastchamber.com Entry deadline is Friday 16th March 2018 at midnight.

Category: Other Articles