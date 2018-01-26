Brian Lavery slams poor political leadership at launch of CBRE’s Northern Ireland Outlook 2018: VIDEO REPORT

Investors in Northern Ireland’s commercial property market can expect some of the highest rates of return compared to other regions of the UK or in Dublin, according to the CBRE Northern Ireland Real Estate Outlook 2018.

Prime yields – the annual rent achieved from a property divided by the property’s value – are higher across all sectors in Northern Ireland compared to GB and also the Republic of Ireland, Andrew Marston, the leading commercial real estate firm’s Director of UK Office & Industrial Research said at the recent launch of the CBRE’s Northern Ireland Real Estate Outlook 2018.

To download the CBRE’s Northern Ireland Real Estate Outlook 2018, please click here

Introducing the CBRE’s Northern Ireland Real Estate Outlook 2018 at an event at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast Managing Director Brian Lavery said, “To carry out any business in a year which has witnessed a maelstrom of political uncertainty, indecision and unbelievably poor leadership is nothing short of spectacular.

“There has been a sea of discussion and a number of ever-changing road maps around the best outcome for Northern Ireland from the Brexit negotiation in Brussels.

“CBRE have added our voice to the deep concern for this part of the world and have called, along with other organization’s including the Chamber of Trade, Institute of Directors and many others, for our politicians to finally start representing our joint economic concerns to Westminster and Europe, rather than continually emphasizing our differences.

“This year, we at CBRE and our peers in the Northern Ireland business and property world, have had to continually make excuses to potential overseas investors for our lack of local leadership. How embarrassing is it that its now over a full year since we collectively put our heads in our hands and sighed “not again!”?

“We at CBRE know that our success depends on the success of the whole economy and of a vibrant society. We are well aware that we need to positively influence the environment in which we work and live to help Northern Ireland build a competitive advantage.

“There are exciting new developments planned and already happening at Titanic Quarter, The Harbour Estate, Giants’ Park,

“Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park, the new proposals for the Royal Exchange Site, The Sirocco Site and Weavers’ Cross, the New Transport Hub for Belfast.

“The various Councils across Northern Ireland also have their own exciting plans and aspirations.

“However, they will all struggle in a headwind if we do not have stable Government.”

Category: BusinessFirst TV, Other Articles