Carson McDowell swings into action for NI Cancer Fund for Children

Carson McDowell is holding a fundraising dance event in support of Cancer Fund for Children on Friday 15thNovember at La Mon Hotel and County Club.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner and Darren Toombs, Partner.

Carson McDowell Does Strictly will feature 10 couples, a mix of clients and staff, who are all competing to be crowned champions of the dance floor.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner at Carson McDowell, who is taking part in the event said: “We are really looking forward to this glittering fundraiser which promises to be a night of great entertainment. We would love as many people as possible to come and join us for an evening of sequins and sparkle to help to raise vital funds for Cancer Fund for Children.

“There are 20 of us dancing and rehearsals are already in full swing with our fantastic coach, Victoria McAdoo, former professional dancer. Many of us are new to dancing so it’s a lot of hard work but also great fun. The competition is really heating up and battle for the Carson McDowell glitter ball has definitely commenced!

“We are grateful to everyone who has given up their time to take part and do their bit for such an inspirational charity.”

Sarah Clements, Cancer Fund for Children’s Corporate Fundraiser added: “Well done Carson McDowell for organising such a fantastic event. Best of luck and a massive thank you to everyone dancing as they salsa and waltz it out to support Cancer Fund for Children.

“As a local charity, we receive less than 0.5% of our funding from the government so we quite simply cannot provide essential services without the support of the local community and businesses like Carson McDowell.”

Tickets cost £30 each and are available to purchase at https://carson-mcdowell-does-strictly-november19.eventbrite.co.uk. For more information about the event email [email protected]