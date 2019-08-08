Cara Taylor, Ulster Bank NI 40under40 Profile

Cara Taylor, is Committee Chair, Angel Eyes NI. Having completed BSc Architecture in 2006 at Queen’s University Belfast, Cara moved into a career in sales and marketing.

Moving back to Belfast from Manchester in 2012 to work for local publication IN! Magazine, whilst studying a part-time MSc in Business Development and Innovation at UUJ.

At this time Cara realised her passion for supporting local businesses, leading to her current role in Ulster Bank as a Business Growth Enabler.

This unique role within the bank draws on both Cara’s experience in small business and understanding the challenges they face, along with a knowledge of events, marketing and business development to deliver the Ulster Bank Boost series of events, supporting local business owners.

Combining her academic and business background has seen Cara step forward as a Board Trustee at the innovative charity Angel Eyes NI. Her contribution to fundraising and marketing are helping to drive the charity’s ambitious strategy forward.

www.angeleyesni.org