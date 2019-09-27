Cameras roll at Innovation Factory

Innovation Factory in West Belfast is becoming a magnet for production companies working in Northern Ireland’s booming movie and television industry.

Filming has just completed on Nowhere Special, the new movie by Uberto Pasolini (Still Life, The Full Monty) starring James Norton, known for his highly acclaimed roles in Happy Valley and the upcoming Little Women.

Inspired by true events, in Nowhere Special James Norton stars as thirty five-year-old window cleaner John, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. When John is given only a few months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for his three-year-old son, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation.

Chris Martin of Indie Movie Company, the Co Producer, explained that they chose the base on the Springfield Road because of its central location.

“It was a great central hub for us to use as production offices and a base to travel throughout the city for our filming locations. The ability to have different scales of offices for our various departments, from art to costume and make up and the boardrooms and meeting rooms to facilitate our financier meetings made this the perfect spot for us,” he said.

Innovation Factory

Innovation Factory has also been the base for production company Darlow Smithson Productions which made a number of television programmes in the past year including a drama about Torvill and Dean, a drama documentary about Charles I and a fashion programme.

“Our space is perfect for production companies because they have very specific requirements to scale up and down the amount of space needed very quickly and need easy access to Belfast and across Northern Ireland,” explained Innovation Factory Centre Director Majella Barkley.

Beta Cinema announced the acquisition of worldwide sales rights to Nowhere Special, which was a co-production between UK, Italy, Romania. The film is produced by Picomedia SRL, Nowhere Special Ltd., Avanpost/Digital Cube SRL, in association with Rai Cinema, with the support of Northern Ireland Screen and Eurimages.

Thorsten Ritter of Beta Cinemas comments: “’Still Life’ was a particularly joyful collaboration with many deserved awards and numerous sales and, most importantly, successful releases in many territories. We feel that Nowhere Special has a similar tone, but may be even more accessible. It will certainly have the unmistakable, poignant Uberto Pasolini touch and we look forward to presenting it to the world.”

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Customers include a range of start-ups and growing businesses in a variety of sectors including digital services, creative industries, business services, financial services and research and development.