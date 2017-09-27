Call for Local Artists to Mark First Anniversary of Innovation Factory

Executive Director at Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Harry Connolly, Innovation Director at the Innovation Factory, Dr Majella Barkley, Director of BEAT Carnival, David Boyd & Community Engagement Officer at the Innovation Factory, Shane Smith

Innovation Factory (IF) is inviting local Belfast artists to create two large, innovative artworks in its spacious premises to mark its first year of operation in Northern Ireland.

The entrepreneurial business hub, located on the Springfield Road, is calling for artists in Belfast to tender for the creation of two emotive pieces of art that will reflect the rich and evocative entrepreneurial history of West Belfast.

The total budget for both artworks is £5,000 (inclusive of design, materials and time) and both individual artists and collaborations can tender for one or both artworks.

Judging the entries will be an expert panel led by leading designer and co-founder of fashion label Red or Dead and HemingwayDesign, Wayne Hemingway MBE. The judging panel also includes representatives from local community arts projects, BEAT Carnival and Fáilte Feirste Thiar as well as a team from the Innovation Factory team and Belfast City Council.

Shane Smith, the Innovation Factory’s Community Engagement Officer said: “We are thrilled to be able to give local artists the opportunity to create an eye-catching artwork which will mark our first year in West Belfast.

“It’s great that through this milestone we have the chance to engage with the local artistic community and we would like to thank Wayne, BEAT Carnival and Fáilte Feirste Thiar for bringing their critical eye to the judging panel.

“The Innovation Factory has had a hugely successful first year, securing new office tenants and supporting a wide range of innovative businesses. We have also been regularly engaging with local community groups and have firm plans in place to continue to grow our relationships in West Belfast in the future.”

Leading designer Wayne Hemmingway commented “We want artists to create artworks that reflect innovation and enterprise within West Belfast, while fitting in with the unique and contemporary feel of the space in the Innovation Factory.

“The judging panel is excited to get an insight into the creativity and imagination produced by local artists and we are looking forward to receiving a variety of original designs over the next couple of weeks.”

The tender is open from Monday 18th September 2017 and the deadline for proposals is Friday 13th October 2017.

If you are a budding or established artist and are interested in finding out more, contact Shane Smith on s.smith@innnovationfactoryni.com or call 028 95 902500.

The Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was part funded by Belfast City Council, Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund under the Sustainable Competitiveness Programme for Northern Ireland (2007-2013).

For more information on the Innovation Factory visit: www.innovationfactoryni.com

