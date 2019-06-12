Call for one motivated young speaker to take to the red spot at TEDxStormont

An exciting initiative has been launched for young people aged 16-24 in the designated Urban Villages areas in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry in the run up to TEDxStormont taking place at the end of August.

The unique ‘Talk like TED’ experience, brought by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, is an opportunity for a number of young people to learn the skills and qualities of delivering a persuasive presentation, and the ability to influence through communication. The deadline for applications has now been extended to 19 June due to demand.

Supported by the global PR and Content agency, Smarts, the programme is a series of training workshops, delivered by former broadcaster Sarah Travers and Camilla Long taking place at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus throughout July and August.

Participants will then have the chance to showcase their ideas to a panel on 8 August at the Long Gallery, Stormont where one young speaker will be selected to deliver their TEDx talk during the main TEDxStormont event on 31 August.

Applications will only be accepted from the Urban Villages Initiative designated areas in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry. Participants can apply through Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Y2FVD9V.

This programme by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative will challenge those taking part to create ideas around one of the initiatives three key aims: Fostering Positive Community Identity; Building Community Capacity and Improving the Physical Environment.

Mark Browne, Director of Strategic Policy, Equality and Good Relations, The Executive Office, said: “This is a really exciting programme that will allow the young people from across the Urban Village areas to show off their talents and ideas. One participant will be selected to have the chance to amplify their voice on the bigger TEDxStormont stage on 31 August to an audience of over 200 guests on the day, with many thousands online.”

“The purpose of the Urban Villages Initiative is to improve good relations and help develop thriving places in designated areas where there has previously been a history of deprivation and community tension.”

“Through this unique opportunity we are asking participants in the 16-24 age bracket how they can use the core aims of the programme to shape a talk which captures the imagination of the panel of judges, following a series of media training workshops with the young people across the summer.”

“Without doubt, this programme of activity will allow the participants to build their confidence and hone what they really have to say to a whole new audience.”

Selina Wallace, Brand Director at global PR and content agency Smarts added: “As a big supporter of TEDxStormont we are thrilled to be taking part, not just at the event on the day, but as part of the wider youth programme led by Urban Villages.”

“We are really looking forward to seeing what the selected participants have to offer and how our team can use our professional skills and expertise to help them shape their message and delivery.”

“We’ll be creating a few surprises along the way to help inspire the students and will also offer the winning speaker the chance to come to Smarts and be part of our mentorship programme so that they have the opportunity to develop their talents even further at one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful agencies.”