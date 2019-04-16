Businesses encouraged to get online and shout about taking responsible business action

Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) and SPAR Northern Ireland are encouraging organisations to get involved in Responsible Business in Action, a digital responsible business awareness campaign that runs from Monday 29 April to Sunday 12 May 2019.

The campaign asks organisations to use their digital channels and the campaign hashtag – #ResponsibleBusinessInAction – to bring attention to the positive impact of responsible business on society and the environment, inspiring others to take responsible business action.

To get behind the campaign, during the two-week campaign period, organisations should ‘get social’ and use email, website and social media to share their responsible business impact stories and successes. BITCNI will be featuring responsible business case studies, re-sharing tagged content and providing advice on how to take responsible business action.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITCNI explains: “The instant reach of digital communication makes business transparency and responsibility more important now than ever. Consumers not only want to know what businesses are offering, but they want to see how companies are addressing the big issues affecting society and the environment. Issues such as mental health, waste, social mobility and inclusion.

“When it can sometimes seem that the majority of news stories and conversations online are negative in nature, we see the Responsible Business in Action campaign as a fabulous opportunity for businesses to come together to highlight the positive action being taken by businesses here that make Northern Ireland a better place to work and live.

“I would encourage all organisations to use the #ResponsibleBusinessInAction hashtag to share their good news stories through pictures, posts, videos and articles, via their digital channels. Together, we’re doing great work and we should be proud to shout about it.”

Sam Davidson, Group Human Resources Director at the Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR NI franchise, said: “We have SPAR stores that are an integral part of communities throughout Northern Ireland and recognise how important it is to take action that goes beyond profit. Action that supports our staff, customers and the community.

“We’re proud that we take responsible action that makes a real difference both locally and further afield. We source 75% of our fresh food from local suppliers, we’ve installed community defibrillators, we encourage our employees to volunteer their time with charities, and with the support of our customers we recently raised over £1 million for Cancer Fund for Children through various fundraising activities.

“We are delighted to sponsor the campaign and get behind the hashtag alongside the many other organisations in NI already taking responsible business action. We know we’ll be inspired by the positive impact stories they have to share during the campaign.”

2019 marks BITCNI’s thirtieth-year of driving business responsibility in Northern Ireland with organisations of all sizes and from all sectors. As the responsible business network, its purpose is to challenge and support businesses to be a force for good, providing bespoke support and guidance for organisations that wish to develop their responsibility towards their people, the planet and the places where they operate.

Visit www.bitcni.org.uk/RBinAction to download the #ResponsibleBusinessInAction campaign toolkit and social media badges, or to find out how BITCNI can help your business take responsible business action.

Search #ResponsibleBusinessInAction on twitter to join the conversation.