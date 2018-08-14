Businesses and individuals should review medical insurance after announcement of April UK withdrawal

Colin Willis, Employee Benefits Director at local insurance broker, Willis Insurance and Risk Management, reassures policy-holders after APRIL UK’s announcement of its withdrawal from the UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI) market.

Protection specialist and healthcare insurance provider, April UK, made the announcement last month that it was withdrawing from the UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI) market effective immediately.

A spokesman for the company said that this decision was made following a decision by its insurance partner to stop bearing risks of its PMI portfolio.

The company’s other business lines will remain unaffected, including income protection, life insurance, personal accident and health cash plans.

After a period of disillusion amongst insurance brokers and clients, APRIL UK has since announced it has struck a deal with insurance provider AXA PPP healthcare.

This deal enables all APRIL UK private medical insurance customers to take out a new policy with AXA, either immediately or upon renewal, with the guarantee of no additional personal medical exclusions forming part of the policy agreement. This deal extends to all broker customers, both individual and small businesses.

This decision means that insurance brokers and their clients now have one less provider to choose from in a sector that has seen some consolidation and market withdrawals over recent years.

Although the withdrawal of an insurance provider from the market can spark concern, we urge policy-holders to remain calm and seek independent and impartial advice at the most convenient opportunity.

If you are concerned and do not want to wait until the renewal of your policy with APRIL UK, Willis Insurance and Risk Management can transfer you to another insurance provider before this date if the appropriate transfer criteria are met.

At Willis Insurance and Risk Management we are able to compare APRIL UK’s product against several providers on our panel, all of which have a strong track record within the health insurance market.

If you would like expert insurance advice and the opportunity to discuss your various options, then please contact our team of specialists on 02890329042 or visit the website www.willisinsurance.co.uk/employeebenefits

Category: Opinions & commentaries, Other Articles