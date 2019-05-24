Business Unites at Powered by Talent Conference

This week Northern Ireland’s largest talent and engagement summit, Powered by Talent, welcomed more than 350 delegates at The International Conference Centre (ICC).

Following the success of the inaugural event, Powered by Talent 2019 united even more businesses from across the professional services sector with a focus on a company’s main asset, its people.

The full-day event included an impressive line-up of speakers and expert panelists, exploring best practice in the attraction, development and retention of employees in Northern Ireland. In the face of political instability and employment rates at a record low, businesses came together to emphasise the commitment of employers in providing highly rewarding career paths and celebrating our local talent.

Hosted by Justin Rush of Abacus Talent Group, with EY as headline sponsor, the morning kicked off with all delegates attending powerful keynote addresses from Rob Williams, EMEA Director of Insights at Indeed.com, and Debra Searle MBE, Solo Atlantic Rower and diversity speaker. Breakout sessions enabled attendees to enjoy a full range of interactive sessions from the likes of A&L Goodbody, Thinkpeople Consulting, EY, Jago Communications, Abacus Careers, Pearson, Diversity Mark NI, Ulster University, Intelligence Software Ltd and BlueSky Video Marketing.

The schedule also included powerful keynote presentations from Dr Louise McCullough, winner of ‘SAS Who Dares to Win’ 2019 and Thom Kenney, CEO SmashFly, Tech Entrepreneur & Commentator.

Commenting on the success of the conference, Justin Rush said, “Powered By Talent was designed for businesses eager to maximise return on investment from talent and engagement initiatives, and I believe everyone has learnt a lot today. It is exciting to see so many businesses focused around attracting and retaining the top, highly skilled people here in Northern Ireland. The conference included great opportunities for key local businesspeople and leaders to network and share ideas, all collectively driving towards the development of the local economy and nurturing our extremely talented local workforce.”

The conference was drawn to a close following two extremely engaging and inspiring keynote speeches. Neil Gibson, Chief Economist for Ireland at EY, encouraged attendees to embrace uncertainty and disruption, focused on the opportunities for employers and employees. Entrepreneur Lady Chanelle McCoy shared her valuable expert advice, including examples from her hugely successful career and experiences as a Dragon Investor.

Powered By Talent is focused on making Northern Ireland more globally competitive, coordinated by Abacus Talent Group. Headline sponsor of the event in 2019 was EY with additional support from SmashFly, A&L Goodbody, Think People Consulting, RADAR Careers and Jago Communications.