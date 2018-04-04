Business to take the Bus + Train Week Corporate Challenge

Representative business bodies Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CBI, IoD, ICE and BITC have teamed up to encourage businesses across Northern Ireland to take the #GetonBoardNI travel challenge during Bus + Train Week 2018.

Taking place 4th – 10th June, Bus + Train Week is a province-wide celebration of the benefits of public transport. Now in its third year, the initiative aims to build stakeholder support for public transport, whilst showcasing the vital role it plays in the economic development of the region.

Inviting employers across Northern Ireland take up the travel challenge, Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink said: “Over the last two years, Bus + Train Week has successfully generated over 376,000 additional passenger journeys on public transport. With the support of the business community, we can continue to reduce traffic congestion on our roads, encourage more ‘active travel’ journeys that support employee mental and physical wellbeing plus help protect the environment.

“By supporting the #GetonBoardNI Challenge and incentivising staff to leave the car at home during Bus + Train Week, businesses will be recognised for their commitment to making a positive difference. Getting involved can be as simple as putting up posters in your office to raise awareness of the initiative, organising a social event or committing to leaving the car at home just once between 4th – 10th June.

“We’re delighted to have secured the backing of the NI Chamber of Commerce, CBI, IoD, ICE and BITC and thank them for pledging their support for public transport.”

Bus + Train Week is also a central component of Northern Ireland’s 2018 Year of Infrastructure. In advance of ‘Mobility Month’ in June, Translink and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) are encouraging stakeholders from across the province to support initiatives which showcase how infrastructure, including the public transport network, connects and protects, enables investment and tourism, and improves quality of life.

Speaking at the launch of the #GetonBoardNI challenge, Philip Brown, Regional Chair of ICE said: “Many people don’t understand how infrastructure impacts their daily lives and 2018 is the year to change that. The public transport network is one of the most vital enablers of economic growth and social inclusion in Northern Ireland and Bus + Train Week is an ideal opportunity to highlight this. We’re delighted to get on-board the Corporate Challenge and encourage organisations from all industries to join us.”

Participating organisations will receive a Challenge Pack containing all the resources and simple tools required to get involved. Translink will also encourage friendly competition between organisations with awards for the Most Creative Organisation, Best Small Organisation, Best Large Organisation, Public Sector Champion and Council Champion. The organisation which demonstrates the most enthusiastic and effective approach to get on-board Bus +Train Week will win the coveted Corporate Challenge Trophy, which was won by Edwards and Co. Solicitors last year.

To pledge your support and request a pack, visit www.translink.co.uk/busandtrainweek/ or join the conversation @Translink_NI using #GetonBoardNI.

Category: Other Articles