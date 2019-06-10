As part of Business in the Community’s Wellbeing and Inclusion series, a session on LGBT Inclusion in the Workplace, hosted by Allen and Overy, 68 Donegall Quay, Belfast, is taking place on Wednesday 12 June, 10am-12:30pm.

Guest speakers include Fergal McFerron, Client Account Manager at Stonewall, Allen & Overy, and NI Fire and Rescue Service, as business best practice examples.

Participants will develop a greater understanding of the experiences of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people within the workplace, explore different ways in which their organisation can impact upon their LGBT employees and hear some top tips to move forward in their journey to shaping a truly LGBT-inclusive workplace environment.

The cost is £80 + VAT for BITCNI members and £100 + VAT for non-members. To book, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/events or email [email protected]