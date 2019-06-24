Business in Chile for Oralade for pets

Oralade®, a world leading oral rehydration drink for sick or recovering pets developed and manufactured by Macahl Animal Health (Macahl) at Moy in Co Tyrone, is soon to be used by vets and pet owners in Chile as a result of the family company’s latest export success, writes Sam Butler.

An initial contract for the Oralade® veterinary product range is worth at least £40,000 and is Macahl’s first-ever business in Chile and the wider South American market. The company already supplies the unique functional drink for dogs and cats to over 38 export markets from its modern production operation in Moy.

The deal in Chile is with Santiago-based Agrovet, the country’s leader in veterinary products since 1974 and part of the Mathiesen Group and follows the participation by Anthony Mackle, Macahl’s managing director, in a recent Invest Northern Ireland trade mission to the market. Oralade, in addition, is used by 42 percent of the more than 5,000 veterinary clinics in the UK and continues to grow.

Exports drove Macahl’s impressive 40 percent growth last year and will also mean two new management level jobs this year in addition to the eight people currently employed in administration and production at Moy.

Mr Mackle, commenting on the first business for Oralade in the South America market, says: “I had been researching markets there for some time and identified substantial opportunities especially in Chile, a sophisticated marketplace with a high level of pet ownership and care and an extensive network of veterinary clinics.

“Taking part in the Invest NI mission was a very effective way to gain first-hand knowledge of the market and to meet potential distributors identified through initial desk research.

“The trade mission was a real eye opener with several offers for partnership, but it was Agrovet that was quick to spot the business potential of our Oralade product range, a new and unique product for the pet market there. I was delighted at the interest shown in the product and found Chile to be a very good place to do business.” he adds.

Mr Mackle developed Oralade with John, his late father and the founder of industry leading Mackle Pet Foods, also based in Moy, in 2006. He explains: “My father had an idea to develop a new innovative, practical and functional rehydration drink for pets. We looked at the USA and other markets and realized there was an opportunity to improve the plain electrolyte type drinks or reconstituted powder formulas on the market.

“With careful research we discovered it wasn’t just what went into our formula that mattered but also what we didn’t put in. Palatability is extremely important, especially when working with animals that have been sick or nauseous and don’t want to drink and replace essential fluids and nutrients.

“We quickly learned that dogs and cats are reluctant to drink treated tap water due to impurities or chloride and we also discovered that most rehydration formulas contain citric acid as a preservative and flavour taken from human science, but this again is unpalatable to pets. So we created a new recipe, with purified water, simple glucose, amino acids and a careful balance of electrolytes to make it isotonic and added hydrolized chicken liver to make it highly palatable even when nauseous,” he adds.

The resulting product was Oralade® GI Support, a convenient ready to serve solution that helps quickly replenish lost fluids and electrolytes and nutrients pets need during and after periods of vomiting or diarrhoea. The unique formula also contains specific amino acids Glutamate and Glycine which enable veterinarians to administer microenteral nutrition during acute illness within the first 24hrs, something which no other product worldwide could offer.

Additional benefits include a product that is hypoallergenic and has zero contraindications making it suitable for any cat or dog and in some markets hegehogs and wildlife, stretching as far as lions in the wild in South Africa.

The creation of Oralade is based on experience in developing pet nutrition products stretching back more than 40 years and also working closely with a leading Dutch chemist Simon Van Dalsem whose previous experience in pet product development and also working in a world famous human isotonic sports drink from the USA helped us create something really unique and needed by todays veterinarians and their patients.

Over the years Macahl has worked closely with some of the leading veterinary critical care specialists and nutritionists and continually strives to improve their products offering and quality.

Initially the company started in 2006 as JAM (John Anthony Mackle) but moved to become a name synonymous with the family heritage by forming MAC Animal Health Ltd (MACAHL) in 2015.

With more new products in the pipeline and some exciting export markets soon to open the future is looking bright for Macahl and Oralade®