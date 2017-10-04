Business in the Community launches the Responsible Small Business Network

Business in the Community, Northern Ireland’s responsible business network, has launched a bespoke new offering, the Responsible Small Business Network, to help small businesses that are keen to improve their corporate responsibility, and use their business as a force for good in their local communities.

The Responsible Small Business Network, set up in partnership with Danske Bank, offers small businesses an opportunity to become part of a wider Responsible Business Network, made up of over 260 leading businesses across Northern Ireland.

This new initiative will also provide an avenue for small businesses to network with peers, attend events and access a range of cutting-edge resources, case studies and toolkits to help them on their responsible business journey.

Speaking at the launch of the Responsible Small Business Network, Managing Director of Business in the Community, Kieran Harding explains: “Small businesses are the life-blood of Northern Ireland, making up approximately 99% of our local economy*. We know that many small businesses already act in a responsible manner – some call it ‘doing the right thing’, for others it’s in their DNA – and we wanted to create a specific network to encourage and support these businesses on their journey.

“Designed specifically to meet the needs of firms with less than 25 employees, the Responsible Small Business Network will offer new members great opportunities to network, learn from our established members and be part of the Responsible Business movement in Northern Ireland.”

Austin Coll, Senior Manager, Small Business, at Danske Bank reflected: “Danske Bank is one of the longest serving members of Business in the Community, and as a bank with an even longer tradition of supporting small businesses, it made sense that we would be involved in this Responsible Small Business Network partnership with Business in the Community.

“The partnership will see us help Business in the Community with their ambitions to increase their own engagement with smaller businesses through a series of networking events and the provision of online tools”.

To find out more about the Responsible Small Business Network and how it could help your business, contact andrew.wallace@bitcni.org.uk, or call (028) 9046 0606.

*Source: Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland

