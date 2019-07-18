Business blooms for Petal Lane Floral Boutique Ballymoney

Twenty- three year old Chloe Morrison, who has a strong family history of gardening and floristry, took the decision to open her florist shop, Petal Lane Floral Boutique, in Ballymoney after deciding to put her vast experience in floristry to good use.

The young Ballymoney entrepreneur has turned her lifelong passion for floristry into a new business venture thanks to the Go For It Programme, in association with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

The Go For It Programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

Chloe’s boutique floristry business specialises in weddings and events, with a bespoke design service for her customers. Petal Lane Floral Boutique offers a wide range of seasonal blooms for all occasions as well as an increasing range of locally sourced gifting products.

Chloe said; “I have always had a love for gardening and floristry, so when I finished school there really was only one goal for me. I worked in a florist for a few years and gained my qualifications, but I got to a stage where I really wanted to go out on my own and bring my creations to my hometown.

Chloe took inspiration from her Father, a local gardener, who she says is the reason she has green fingers, “My Dad has such a talent for gardening and some of my earliest memories are of being outside in the garden with him, tinkering away. So, when I expressed an interest in wanting to explore the possibility of opening my own floristry he couldn’t have been more supportive.

“After talking things through with my family, all of whom supported me and encouraged me to take the leap, I saw an advert for the Go For It Programme on the television. It was such a coincidence, but it came at just the right time for me!

“I went online and filled out the form, which took less than five minutes and got speaking to my business advisor at Enterprise Causeway the next day, it couldn’t have been easier.”

“My business advisor was fantastic, advising on things like legal issues, stock requirements and shop fit out costs. Their advice was very practical and really helped me to get a clear focus of what I needed to help get the business off the ground.

“We really clarified my business offering and put this all into a very comprehensive business plan which also included financial forecasting for the first two years of trading. Their independent advice really helped to put things into perspective and allowed me to see the full potential for my business.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Leo Mullan, business advisor with Enterprise Causeway for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said; “I was delighted to be able to advise Chloe in the start-up stage of her business. For someone so young, she has such great experience within the floristry industry and a clear vision for what she wanted Petal Lane Floral Boutique to be.

“We assisted Chloe to develop her business plan, fine tuning the elements which were very specific to Chloe and her business. Completing a full financial forecast allowed us to determine the short term and long term feasibility of the business. I am so pleased for Chloe and her new venture, I really look forward to seeing what the future holds for Petal Lane Floral Boutique, it’s set to be bright with Chloe at the helm.”

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business contact the Go For It Programme on 0800 027 0639 or visit: www.goforitni.com.