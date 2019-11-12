Built for Growth Digital Consultancy is Going for Growth

Built for Growth Digital, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known e-commerce specialists, is set to double its 14 strong workforce over the next 18 months by recruiting a range of new roles within its Belfast office.

Built for Growth Digital, formerly known as Export Technologies is recruiting creative designers, e-commerce consultants, digital marketing specialists and experienced e-commerce traders, as it significantly expands its in-house e-commerce trading, growth and strategy division.

Export Technologies had grown to a £3 million+ turnover business and was at the forefront of the Irish e-commerce industry for almost 20 years. Built for Growth Digital will continue to build on this success by managing the consultancy services of the existing client base, continuing as an authorised reseller of the highly successful IRP international online trading platform and by targeting new retailers seeking to rapidly grow their online sales and margins regardless of their e-commerce platform provider.

The newly recruited staff will work alongside the current e-commerce consultants from Export Technologies who between them have helped transform the fortunes of many successful online retailers such as Argento, Christies Direct, Newbridge Silverware, Belleek, Camping World and Magee1866.

Leanne Blair, sales and marketing manager for Built for Growth Digital said, “In many ways Built for Growth Digital will be business as usual for retailers we work with as they will still continue to receive the same excellent service and support they have always enjoyed under Export Technologies.”

“As we invest in our growth we now have the ability to target a new pool of retailers that are ready to grow in the e-commerce sphere regardless of their platform provider. We have over 20 years’ experience of digital marketing and sales growth expertise that our new business model, under Built for Growth Digital, will allow us to showcase.”

The new company structure not only means a new name but also represents the arrival of Northern Ireland’s only full-service e-commerce agency, thanks to the unique combination of both the international online trading platform (IRP) and the e-commerce growth expertise (trading consultancy, digital marketing and creative design).