Britain’s Best Savers are Londoners – But Where Do They Invest?

1 in 4 British adults has no savings. More than this, the Money Advice Service has found that 16 million have less than 100 pounds in their savings accounts. The savings gap in the UK is severe, according to analysts. Considering the fact that less than 30% of British residents go over their monthly budget, the landscape is not bright.

However, in this depressing financial situation, Londoners do an amazing job at putting money aside for their future – and also investing part of it. London residents are productive when it comes to saving money. The average amount saved by them passes 1,000 pounds.

Britain saving rates – Some Facts

Considering the savings situation across Britain, even the Money Advice service recommends British to aim to save as much as three month’s essential outgoings in their savings account. More than 50% of residents don’t think about putting money aside in their savings accounts monthly. They motivate their lack of savings by low household income and by the staggering rates of price raises. Most struggle with debts, and they would rather clear those before starting to save.

Besides, British citizens and residents lack perspective and actionable financial plans for the future. According to the Independent UK, over 2,500 brits admit being “terrible” with money.

The gender gap extends to savings, as well

Just like women are struggling with the pay gap, they seem to be subjected to the savings gender gap, as well. According to statistics, over 50% of British males add to their savings accounts on a regular basis, as opposed to British women, who add to their savings accounts in proportions of 40%. Gender differences in managing money and personal finance habits seem to be the main reasons why we are currently witnessing the savings gender gap in the UK. However, the phenomenon is extended in other areas of the world, not only in Britain.

London – Breaking the patterns

When it comes to savings, London feels like a different country than the rest of the UK. Londoners save as much as 1,100 pounds; they are more tech-savvy with their finances, and they use apps and tools that help them save more money, in the long run. All these seem to lead to higher rates of savings and more attention to their personal finances. Although they do an amazing job at keeping track of their finances by using apps and dedicated tools, they do amazingly at managing their cash. Londoners are more likely than the rest of the British residents to invest their savings, but more on this topic, below.

How do Londoners Invest?

People living in and around London seem to have a few preferred investment methods to multiply their income. Money-savvy Londoners invest in the following.

Property investments;

Cryptocurrency;

Forex ;

; Stocks and shares;

Personal pension accounts;

Premium bonds;

Investment funds.

Besides, people living in and around the London area are more likely to invest in commodities like wine, fine art, and jewellery than those living in other areas.

Property Investments

Property investments are popular among Londoners because of a series of reasons. First, London has always been a pole of healthy economic growth. The lettings sector is also thriving in the region. As of 2017, the hose prices in London and the neighbouring areas have slowly decreased. This has opened new investment opportunities to people who wouldn’t have thought previously they would become property investors. With money in their savings accounts and investment opportunities at the horizon, many Londoners have chosen this investment path. The trend is still continuing today. According to this Forbes article, the first-time buyer market is still healthy and thriving.

Forex Trading

Londoners are Forex traders with tradition, but the profile of the average trader is completely different than what we were used to. They are young, drive affordable cars, and are not interested at all in economics. Besides, they make some profitable investments. According to Reuters, the FX trading volumes in London have hit a historic record in 2018. The record hit 2.1 trillion pounds and rose by 16% from several months back.

Interested Londoners have at their disposal numerous platforms and website where to find Metatrader 4 download engines. Besides, there are a series of resources that teaches them the basics of forex trading. Unlike in the past, when traders had to have a generous knowledge base of economics and finances, but also some experience, traders today are provided with multiple tools and resources. Besides, they can easily replicate the strategies used by others, until they establish their own methods.

Professional forex traders think the investment gap will soon be closed by London female residents. On average, women Forex traders are more numerous in the UK than in other regions of the world.

Can the British Learn How to Save, Ultimately?

Londoners may be winners in the savings game, but entire Britain has to learn how to manage their money better. For starters, people should start implementing the London strategy. They should start to keep track of their finances with apps and money-tracking tools. They should start investing, but above everything else. They should also think about living with the future in mind and maybe giving up the lifestyle they have now if this is what drains their bank accounts.

However, for most UK residents, not the high living standard is at the root of the lack of savings. The small wages and whopping prices are likely the guilty ones here. Working just to survive will not be enough at a certain time. Unexpected expenses, bills, and medical emergencies can’t be put on hold.

Budgeting might be the answer to the savings issues most people in the UK struggle with. Having financial goals and a clear action plan should be at the root of change. Maybe showing a higher interest in financial matters and investments is the solution, here.