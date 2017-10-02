Brightwater NI records best quarter for two years

The Northern Irish office of Brightwater NI has set out ambitious plans for growth following a record performance in Q2, and a sea change in the NI jobs market.

Brightwater NI, part of the Brightwater Group, has seen a 60% rise in productivity year-on-year and a 50% increase in headcount. The upturn follows the realignment of the Belfast office in early 2016 to the ethos of performance excellence, in keeping with the Brightwater Group throughout Ireland.

The board are delighted with the changes, with MD Barbara McGrath commenting “we are so proud and delighted with our Northern Ireland office. We have the nicest, most dedicated and professional group of Consultants and Manager we have ever had in Belfast”

The Belfast recruiter’s growth strategy for the next 12 months includes increasing consultant numbers by a third – taking the 14 staff to 18 – and increasing revenue by 25% – this will require an investment of £200,000 in the business.

It will also seek to consolidate its dominance over key sector disciplines following strategic senior hires for its law, marketing and engineering desks as well as tap into emerging sectors and a rise in demand for unusual job roles as companies enter the market and diversify their services.

Manager Philip Clarke commented on the future vision “ It has never been so exciting to work in recruitment in Northern Ireland. We are on the cusp of a real sea change in the local job market, with new roles and opportunities being created with the emergence of new sectors. There is a demand from clients and candidates for seamless service and on-the-ground knowledge of what is around the corner – both in terms of real-time role requirements, emerging sectors and in-demand specialist expertise.”

“ Our stellar performance over the past year is a testament to an investment in the quality of our consultants and as a result of relationships, the quality of our clients and candidates. Our people are the heart of our business and that is why we are very proud of having the best recruiting talent here in Northern Ireland.”

Category: Other Articles