BPerfect celebrates 7 years and 20 products with ‘Carnival’ style, sell-out event

Northern Ireland’s cosmetics brand, BPerfect is this month celebrating seven years in business and the launch of its twentieth product to the marketplace with a sell-out show at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

BPerfect Cosmetics was founded in 2012 by local businessman Brendan McDowell who started the company with a personal investment of just £500. Today, his range of on-trend make-up and beauty products are favoured by celebrities across the globe and stocked in over 2,000 retailers world-wide.

His most recent product, the Carnival XL Palette in collaboration with world-renowned Make-Up Artist (MUA), Stacey Marie has been the best-selling product for the company to-date with a new product in collaboration with Australian MUA, Make-Up by Jah set to be revealed at the event.

BPerfect Live, a high-energy, interactive make-up masterclass event, will be staged at the Europa Hotel on 22 September from 4pm to 8pm, and is the hottest ticket in town for trendsetters, with exclusivity limited to just 500 tickets – all of which have were snapped-up in just a few hours of going on sale. The event will see 10 make-up artists from all over the world descend in Belfast to share trade secrets to BPerfect fans.

Brendan says: “BPerfect is recognised and appreciated for being a trendsetter, trailblazer and proudly leading the way globally for makeup trends and products, so we have an excellent reputation to maintain.

“We do things very differently to other brands and really value our customers and their experiences with BPerfect. That’s why we wanted to do something extraordinary to mark our 20th product to the marketplace – the Carnival XL Palette – and the reveal of our brand-new collaboration with top Australian make-up artist, Jah which will be called ‘Clientelle Collection’.

“We want to keep numbers limited to ensure all our guests get the optimum fabulous, intimate experience and enjoyment on the day – this will be no ordinary event, it will be loud, colourful, full of fun and of course, lots of knowledge shared and fabulous giveaways.

“We have a full program of events planned with talks, demos, interactive sessions and an opportunity to learn all the insider tricks of the trade from the best in the business.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fantastic customers who purchased their tickets for BPerfect Live and encourage our followers to tune in to our social media channels on the day for a live stream of the event.”

For a full list of BPerfect stockists or to order online visit www.bperfectcosmetics.com