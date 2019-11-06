Boost appoints Adrian Hipkiss Marketing Director

Adrian Hipkiss has been appointed as Marketing Director of Boost Drinks, bringing a wealth of experience to the company’s leadership team.

Adrian’s career includes 15 years of commercial experience working for FMCG brands across Marketing and Sales (UK and International) divisions. He joins from Tangerine Confectionery, owned by Valeo Foods, where he held leadership positions that include Head of Marketing and most recently International Sales Director.

Working alongside Simon Gray, who founded Boost in 2001, Adrian Hipkiss will be responsible for enhancing brand engagement, driving insight into the heart of the planning and decision making process and fuelling the innovation pipeline to build a sustainable long-term growth strategy. Northern Ireland will continue to be a key focus for the business.

Boost was launched in Northern Ireland in 2003 and the company owns the number one selling soft drink* within the independent convenience sector which covers more than 1,100 independent retail stores, excluding the large multinational supermarket chains.

*IRI Marketplace Data Symbols and Independents 52 weeks unit sales to 8th September 2019