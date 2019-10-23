Boatyard Distillery lands at Belfast International Airport

Boatyard Distillery has partnered with Aelia Duty Free in Belfast International Airport. The distillery has taken bespoke retail space in which the company’s brand ambassadors will be providing tasting experiences to travellers seven days per week, writes Sam Butler.

The distillery, based on the picturesque shores of Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh, produces three award winning spirits – Boatyard Double Gin, Old Tom Gin and seed to sip vodka. Travellers passing through Northern Ireland’s busiest airport can pick up all three of these products and take a little taste of Fermanagh with them wherever they go.

Karl Taylor, Aelia’s general manager of Aelia at the airport, says: “Boatyard Gin has proven to be a hit with passengers at Belfast International so the decision to expand its offering in-store was welcomed.

“Aelia Duty Free is committed to support Northern Ireland producers and we are excited to continue to build on our success with Boatyard Distillery, in offering passengers a taste of Northern Ireland when traveling through our store.

“Passengers can learn more about the Boatyard product range from their brand ambassadors and take one of their three spirits with them to their next destination.”

The bespoke retail space encompasses a life-size photo of the distillery’s copper still, Erainn – named after Queen Maeve’s lady in waiting in Irish mythology. Visitors to the airport can take a selfie and post to social media for the chance to win special prizes.

Joe McGirr, Boatyard Distillery founder, adds: “We have worked really hard to create an immersive experience for visitors to Belfast International airport. We want people passing through to be able to taste, feel, smell and see what makes Boatyard so special, and the space allows us to do just that.

“In addition to our three award-winning spirits, visitors should also look out for limited edition Boatyard Products exclusive to Belfast International airport, he adds.

Boatyard Double Gin, the distillery’s principal product, is a unique, award-winning gin produced near Enniskillen in Northern Ireland. Made with spirit from organically grown wheat, the gin uses a combination of organic botanicals, including ‘sweet gale’ taken from the McGirr local family farm, to give the gin a distinctive character and flavour with a refreshing taste profile.

The distillery takes its name from a former boatyard that has been converted into a state-of-the-art, craft distillery overlooking the picturesque Lough Erne in Northern Ireland’s Lakelands. It is one of the first distilleries in the world to be accessible to visitors by both land and water direct to the distillery door with the ethos of producing farm-to-bottle spirits in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.