Belfast’s Zenith Networks expands through acquisition

Zenith Networks, a leading Belfast based Information Technology company, has announced further expansion of its business with the acquisition of the client book of GSL, a Larne based IT support company. This is the third major acquisition by Zenith which has also seen significant organic growth in the last 12 months. Zenith previously acquired Lyle Distribution and DIT.

Martin Lyons, Managing Director of Zenith Networks (pictured), says the company has been on a growth path over the last 24 months which has seen the company move into larger premises in East Belfast, recruit additional staff and now acquire the GSL client book, in a mutually beneficial deal between the two companies.

“We have been expanding our own client base quite significantly both in the geographic areas in which we operate and in the sectors where we have specialisms. For example we now deliver on the IT needs of quite a significant percentage of the hospitality market across Northern Ireland. We now service the IT needs of 10 leading hotels including a number in the North West which is a growing tourism market. Whilst the majority of our clients are based in NI, ROI and the UK many serve customer on a global basis and we manage their IT requirements from our base in Portview Trade Centre on the Newtownards Road.

Zenith has recently signed new deals with the Beannchor Group, Victoria Square shopping centre and Eastside Partnership in east Belfast.

Martin says, “We are currently engaged in a twin track approach to company growth. Where we see an opportunity to expand through acquisition we will pursue that and in fact we were well down the road towards another acquisition when the GSL opportunity presented itself and required a quick response from Zenith. GSL and its owner Liam Black are highly respected and the company had an impressive client base who benefitted from a locally delivered, reliable IT support service. We intend to mirror and build on the service and goodwill Liam has built with his clients, and our standing as a locally based firm with an ability to respond dynamically and quickly to customer needs means we will do that successfully.

“With the GSL deal now complete and bedded down we can focus on the other live acquisition prospect, while also growing our customer base organically in Northern Ireland and beyond.’’

“Zenith Networks is in a period of sustained business growth, with a directly connected growth in staff numbers and turnover. We are right where we need to be and the GSL acquisition goes a long way to securing our status as a leading independent IT service provider in Northern Ireland.’’

