Belfast takes off with top ABPCO conference award

Pictured at the ABPCO Excellence Awards in Harrogate are (from L-R) Therese Dolan, Joint Chair ABPCO; Deborah Collins, Visit Belfast; Marion Rankin, Hiscox Insurance (award sponsor), and Rose Padmore, Joint Chair ABPCO.

Belfast’s winning efforts as one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism and conference destinations has hit a new high after the UK’s leading professional conference body, ABPCO, rewarded the city for its standout industry efforts.

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) said the city and region’s approach to delivering this year’s Routes Europe conference deserved top recognition for making the event a global success.

The four-day Routes Europe 2017 event took place in April and attracted more than 1,200 aviation industry delegates to the city, providing not only a key international forum for the sector, but an unrivalled opportunity to showcase Belfast and Northern Ireland’s tourism credentials.

Visit Belfast accepted the ‘Best Industry Partnership’ award, at ABPCO’s annual Excellence Awards, on behalf of the key agencies involved, including Invest Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland, the Department for the Economy, Tourism Ireland, Belfast Waterfront, Titanic Belfast and the region’s three airports (Belfast International, City of Derry, George Best Belfast City airports).

Accepting the award on behalf of the event partners, Visit Belfast’s Deborah Collins said: “Routes Europe 2017 was a huge success, not only for route development but for tourism, investment and raising export potential. Achievements made before, during and since the event have delivered real benefits for all associated partners.

“The committed partnership approach proved a highly successful and impactful winning formula for everyone and we are delighted to accept the award on behalf of all those involved.”

Steven Small, Brand Director of Routes commented: “Working with Team Northern Ireland in the planning and delivery of Routes Europe in Belfast was a pleasure. We experienced a professional and knowledgeable team of people who went the extra mile for us across all aspects of the event, and this was evident in the fantastic feedback we had from delegates.”

More than 5,000 separate meetings took place across the city as part of the landmark global aviation event.

This award comes on the back of other accolades the city has won, including Lonely Planet’s Best Region to visit in 2018 with the Causeway Coast, and acknowledged National Geographic Traveller’s Rising Star of 2018.

Earlier this year, Marketing Week magazine awarded Visit Belfast a Masters of Marketing Award for its Find Your Belfast campaign, which had a resounding impact on the city, driving visitor numbers and encouraging a tourism spend of more than £42 million, whilst the Belfast Welcome Centre won the best Visitor Information Centre at the Northern Ireland Travel Awards.

ABPCO is the UK’s leading organisation for association conference and event organisers, industry associates and those studying for, or seeking a career in the association meetings industry.

