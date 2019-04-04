Belfast Live lands prime site at George Best Belfast City Airport

Belfast Live has revealed a new brand campaign at Belfast City Airport as it celebrates four years since the site launched.

Airport passengers, meeters and greeters and traffic using the Sydenham Bypass in both directions will spot the big brand campaign by the local digital news platform which occupies the bus shelter site at the entrance of the airport terminal.

According to Belfast City Airport, 2.6 million passengers travel through the airport each year. The campaign aims to showcase Belfast Live’s proposition as ‘The only destination for all things Belfast’ to these commuters.

Belfast Live has been building its brand presence in the Northern Ireland mediascape over the last four years around being the go-to site for what’s happening in Belfast and beyond. The publisher is supporting this identity by employing the tagline ‘News on hand when you land’ as its overarching message for the Airport campaign, tying into the travel theme.

Commenting on the campaign, Joanne Friel, Marketing Director at Mirror Media, said:

”City airport is a great location for us to showcase the Belfast Live brand as the go-to destination for ‘all things Belfast’. We’re delighted to be occupying this prime outdoor site at such an integral part of Belfast.

“The highly visible site, just outside the main Arrivals Terminal will engage passers-by travelling in the high footfall, high traffic location – so that’s airport passengers, public transport users and commuters on the Sydenham Bypass.”

Cliona Arthur, Media Sales Manager Belfast City Airport added:

“We were delighted when Mirror Media chose Belfast City Airport as the leading venue to promote their digital news channel, Belfast Live.

“We developed a bespoke campaign for Belfast Live on the bus shelter at the front of the terminal. The shelter allows passengers to interact with the campaign while they wait on the bus. The shelter also targets passengers travelling to and from the various car parks and acts as a roadside format reaching those travelling via the Sydenham Bypass. The shelter is flood lit and can be seen 24 hours per day on the third busiest road in Northern Ireland. The reach from this one format is extensive and the creative is really striking.

“Belfast City Airport is a prime location for hosting the campaign, with the majority of Northern Ireland falling into its catchment area presenting unrivalled access to people aged 25-54. We are delighted to add Belfast Live to our ever growing network of clients and we are confident that this site will deliver a good return on investment and reach for the Belfast Live on a local level and alert visitors to the best source for local news on arrival to Belfast.”

The campaign was booked direct with the Belfast City Airport advertising department. The photography was taken by Justin Kernoghan and the creative was designed and produced by Kaizen Brand Evolution and Black Sheep respectively.