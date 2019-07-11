Belfast City Airport retains highest accolade for accessibility services

Belfast City Airport has retained the highest accolade for its accessibility services, in an annual report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The report rates the accessibility services and support for people with reduced mobility across the top 31 airports in the UK.

Belfast City Airport was praised for its investment into new technology and IT solutions that help ensure the comfort of each passenger, which includes being the first Airport in the UK to have accessible security preparation and repack stations.

In addition, Belfast City Airport works closely with disability support groups across the country to ensure best practice and ongoing development.

Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented: “We are very pleased to have retained the highest ranking from the CAA. It is important that our passengers feel welcome and comfortable when flying with us, making our Airport accessible for all.

“A record number of requests for special assistance were recorded across the UK in 2019 and we are proud to have maintained our excellent standard despite the rise in those using the service.

“Our staff have been trained to provide the best quality of service, intended to meet the needs of each individual passenger.

“The introduction of our Hidden Disability Lanyards and the recognition of JAM Cards has enabled us to support even more of our passengers, improving their experience and making flying as stress-free as possible.”

The CAA’s unique framework is assessed according to three criteria: performance against waiting times, user satisfaction, and effectiveness of consultation with their local disability community.

2019 marks the second consecutive year that Belfast City Airport has achieved the best accessibility rating, after moving from ‘Good’ in 2018.

In total, 14 UK airports including Belfast City Airport were deemed to be ‘Very Good’ – down from 16 in 2018.

Judith continued: “As a leading business and employer in the area, we aim to enrich the local community and consider the comfort of our passengers and convenience of our service a top priority for all those who travel through Belfast City Airport.”

More information on the CAA’s Accessibility Ratings and commentary from the report can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/CAAAccessibilityReport