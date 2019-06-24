Belfast City Airport named ‘Right place to work’

George Best Belfast City Airport has won the ‘Right Place to Work Award’ at the 2019 Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards.

The ‘Right Place to Work’ accolade is awarded to the business which has displayed a genuine commitment to environmental issues within the organisation, along with a strong sense of social responsibility and close links to community or charitable initiatives.

Stephen Patton, Corporate Responsibility and HR Manager at Belfast City Airport, accepted the award on the night at an exclusive ceremony at the Titanic Hotel. He said: “We feel very honoured to be recognised as the ‘Right Place to Work’ at the Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards.

“In addition to a number of environmental initiatives, including recycling facilities for staff, energy saving devices in the terminal and a free water fountain in our departures lounge, we are committed to providing our staff with a comfortable and welcoming work environment in which they can develop their skills and build a career.

“We facilitate ongoing training for our staff as well as supporting opportunities for continued professional development. This year, a further two apprentices graduated into permanent positions with the Airport Fire Service, maintaining a 100% employment rate from our High Flyers Apprenticeship Programme.”

Belfast City Airport was also successful in winning the Career Inspiration Award at the Irish News Workplace Employment Awards 2018 and became the first airport in Northern Ireland to be awarded Platinum Status at the Business in the Community Environmental Benchmarking Survey, designed to recognise organisations that go above and beyond to minimise its environmental impact.

Stephen continued: “A recent £15 million investment into the facilities and infrastructure in the terminal building has helped to cement Belfast City Airport as an airport of choice’’.

“Supporting our employees plays a key role in the strategic development of the business, and with the help of our Community Fund Committee, which is made up various departments across the Airport, we have supported over 150 different community groups with nearly half a million pounds worth of funding’’.

“We have witnessed first-hand the positive impact that Belfast City Airport continues to have on our local community, customers and staff and their dedication and commitment keeps the Airport running smoothly every day.”